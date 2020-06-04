Alphabet Inc-A Rises 5.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,125.00 to a high of $1,137.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,129.42 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have traded between a low of $1008.87 and a high of $1530.74 and are now at $1150.28, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.