Alphabet Inc-A Rises 3.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,335.03 to a high of $1,357.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,351.43 on volume of 899,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1530.74 and a 52-week low of $1008.87 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $1367.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.