Alphabet Inc-A Rises 2.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,228.54 to a high of $1,251.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,221.99 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Alphabet Inc-A has traded in a range of $1008.87 to $1530.74 and is now at $1243.39, 23% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.