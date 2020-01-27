Alphabet Inc-A Falls 2.79% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,421.34 to a high of $1,431.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,463.18 on volume of 753,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1027.03 and a high of $1500.58 and are now at $1422.93, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

