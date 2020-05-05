Alphabet Inc-C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.70%

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,337.46 to a high of $1,363.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,352.82 on volume of 577,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-C have traded between a low of $1013.54 and a high of $1532.11 and are now at $1362.59, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-C and will alert subscribers who have GOOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.