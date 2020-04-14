Alphabet Inc-C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.69%

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,237.10 to a high of $1,258.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,225.57 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1013.54 and a high of $1532.11 and are now at $1250.32, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-C. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-C in search of a potential trend change.