Alphabet Inc-C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05%

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,474.32 to a high of $1,500.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,485.84 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Alphabet Inc-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1503.21 and a 52-week low of $1025.00 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $1494.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.