Alphabet Inc-C Falls 5.35% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,076.93 to a high of $1,147.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,113.30 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-C and will alert subscribers who have GOOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1025.00 and a high of $1532.11 and are now at $1147.79, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.