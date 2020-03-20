Alphabet Inc-C is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (GOOG, GOOGL, ENV, EGOV, BCOV)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Alphabet Inc-C ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 165.3%. Following is Alphabet Inc-A with a EPS growth of 165.3%. Envestnet Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 202.7%.

Nic Inc follows with a EPS growth of 280.4%, and Brightcove rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 322.6%.

