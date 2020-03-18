Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (APT, AAON, NCS, PGTI, WMS)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.10. Following is Aaon Inc with a FCF per share of $0.31. Nci Building Sys ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.57.
Pgt Innovations follows with a FCF per share of $0.63, and Advanced Drainag rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.96.
