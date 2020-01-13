Alnylam Pharmace Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.97%

Alnylam Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.48 to a high of $118.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.65 on volume of 280,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alnylam Pharmace share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.81 and a high of $125.72 and are now at $115.14, 75% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

