Ally Financial I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.36%

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.32 to a high of $32.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.92 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ally Financial I has traded in a range of $25.31 to $35.42 and is now at $32.08, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ally Financial I and will alert subscribers who have ALLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.