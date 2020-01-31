MySmarTrend
Ally Financial I has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (ALLY, SC, EZPW, NAVI, AXP)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:17am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Ally Financial I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.5%. Santander Consum is next with a sales growth of 63.4%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 238.9%.

Navient Corp follows with a sales growth of 437.1%, and American Express rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 520.4%.

