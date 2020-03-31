Ally Financial I has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (ALLY, SC, EZPW, NAVI, AXP)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Ally Financial I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.5%. Following is Santander Consum with a sales growth of 63.4%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 238.9%.

Navient Corp follows with a sales growth of 437.1%, and American Express rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 520.4%.

