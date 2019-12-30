Ally Financial I Falls 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.28 to a high of $30.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.49 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ally Financial I have traded between a low of $20.60 and a high of $35.42 and are now at $30.72, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.