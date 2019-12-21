Allscripts Healt has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Health Care Technology Industry (MDRX, CERN, MDSO, HSTM, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 422.2%. Cerner Corp is next with a EPS growth of 433.4%. Medidata Solutio ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,515.2%.

Healthstream Inc follows with a EPS growth of 2,325.6%, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,116.3%.

