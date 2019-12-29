Allscripts Healt has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (MDRX, CPSI, MDSO, OMCL, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Allscripts Healt ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 140.7. Computer Program is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.7. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 74.6.

Omnicell Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 41.3, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 39.6.

