Allscripts Healt is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (MDRX, CPSI, MDSO, OMCL, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Allscripts Healt ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 140.7. Computer Program is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.7. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 74.6.

Omnicell Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 41.3, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 39.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicell Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $80.54. Since that call, shares of Omnicell Inc have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.