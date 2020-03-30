Allison Transmis has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALSN, PCAR, NAV, MLR, OSK)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a an RPE of $899,000. Paccar Inc is next with a an RPE of $835,000. Navistar Intl ranks third highest with a an RPE of $716,000.

Miller Inds/Tenn follows with a an RPE of $558,000, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $534,000.

