Allison Transmis is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (ALSN, WBC, PLOW, PCAR, WNC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a ROE of 7,927.9%. Following is Wabco Holdings with a ROE of 4,304.6%. Douglas Dynamics ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,447.3%.

Paccar Inc follows with a ROE of 2,399.2%, and Wabash National rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,263.7%.

