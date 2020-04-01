Allied Motion Te has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AMOT, THR, EMR, AME, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Allied Motion Te ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 85.0%. Following is Thermon Group Ho with a projected earnings growth of 40.2%. Emerson Elec Co ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 21.2%.

Ametek Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.9%, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.8%.

