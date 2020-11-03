Alliance Data Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.16%

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.50 to a high of $62.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.68 on volume of 623,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alliance Datahas traded in a range of $58.50 to $182.95 and are now at $59.01. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

