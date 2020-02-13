Alliance Data Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.57%

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.01 to a high of $103.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $103.05 on volume of 219,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alliance Data share prices have been bracketed by a low of $99.20 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $102.77, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

