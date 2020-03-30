Allergan Plc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39%

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $174.31 to a high of $177.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.59 on volume of 880,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allergan Plc and will alert subscribers who have AGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Allergan Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $202.22 and a 52-week low of $114.27 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $175.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.