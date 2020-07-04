Allergan Plc (AGN) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $179.64

Shares of Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) opened today above their pivot of $178.05 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $179.64. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $181.12 and $184.19 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Allergan Plc has traded in a range of $114.27 to $202.22 and is now at $180.69, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 14.6% for shares of Allergan Plc based on a current price of $180.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $207.05. Allergan Plc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $186.39 and support at its 200-day MA of $175.32.

