Allegiant Travel has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Airlines Industry (ALGT, SKYW, AAL, SAVE, CPA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Allegiant Travel ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.43. Skywest Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.23. American Airline ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.77.

Spirit Airlines follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.30, and Copa Holdin-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.62.

