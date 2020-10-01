Allegheny Tech Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.98%

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.29 to a high of $18.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.94 on volume of 657,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Allegheny Tech has traded in a range of $17.03 to $29.50 and is now at $18.54, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

