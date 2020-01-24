Allegheny Tech has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Steel Industry (ATI, CMC, CRS, RS, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Allegheny Tech ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Commercial Metal is next with a an earnings yield of 4.0%. Carpenter Tech ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.

Reliance Steel follows with a an earnings yield of 5.3%, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

