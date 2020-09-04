Allegheny Tech has the Best Relative Performance in the Steel Industry (ATI , X , NUE , CMC , STLD )

Below are the top five companies in the Steel industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI ) ranks first with a gain of 7.50%; Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) ranks second with a gain of 4.64%; and Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) ranks third with a gain of 4.64%.

Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) follows with a gain of 3.45% and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.12%.

