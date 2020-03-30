Alleghany Corp is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (Y, RNR, RE, RGA, TPRE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Renaissancere is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
Reinsurance Grou follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.
