Alkermes Plc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.35%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.99 to a high of $17.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.08 on volume of 267,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alkermes Plc have traded between a low of $17.07 and a high of $37.75 and are now at $17.48, which is 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

