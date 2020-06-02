Alkermes Plc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ALKS , CLVS , ATRA , FOLD , SGEN )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS ) ranks first with a gain of 10.84%; Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) ranks second with a gain of 10.19%; and Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA ) ranks third with a gain of 7.66%.

Amicus Therapeut (NASDAQ:FOLD ) follows with a gain of 6.59% and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.78%.

