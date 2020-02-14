Align Technology has the Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ALGN, ATRI, NEOG, UTMD, WST)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Align Technology ranks highest with a ROE of 2,374.1%. Following is Atrion Corp with a ROE of 1,958.9%. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,169.4%.
Utah Medical Pro follows with a ROE of 1,167.6%, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,078.5%.
