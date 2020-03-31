Alexion Pharm Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.64%

Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.62 to a high of $89.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.62 on volume of 623,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alexion Pharm have traded between a low of $72.67 and a high of $141.86 and are now at $88.69, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

