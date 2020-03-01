Alexion Pharm Falls 1.66% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.18 to a high of $107.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.70 on volume of 445,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alexion Pharm have traded between a low of $94.59 and a high of $141.86 and are now at $106.34, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alexion Pharm and will alert subscribers who have ALXN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.