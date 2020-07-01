Alexandria Real Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (ARE)

Alexandria Real's stock is down 2.4% to $157.15 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.2 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 684,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alexandria Real. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alexandria Real in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Alexandria Real share prices have been bracketed by a low of $113.49 and a high of $163.51 and are now at $156.62, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.