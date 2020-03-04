Alexander'S Inc is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (ALX, SPG, RVI, FRT, TCO)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Alexander'S Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $45.20. Following is Simon Property with a sales per share of $17.99. Retail Value Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $14.01.
Fed Realty Invs follows with a sales per share of $12.09, and Taubman Centers rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.56.
