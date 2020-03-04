MySmarTrend
Alexander'S Inc is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (ALX, SPG, RVI, FRT, TCO)

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:13am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Alexander'S Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $45.20. Following is Simon Property with a sales per share of $17.99. Retail Value Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $14.01.

Fed Realty Invs follows with a sales per share of $12.09, and Taubman Centers rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.56.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Taubman Centers and will alert subscribers who have TCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

