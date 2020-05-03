Alexander & Bald Falls 3.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.62 to a high of $18.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.18 on volume of 79,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alexander & Bald. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alexander & Bald in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Alexander & Bald share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.62 and a high of $25.69 and are now at $17.89. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.