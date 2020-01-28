Alexander & Bald is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (ALEX, CLNY, STAR, AHH, LXP)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Alexander & Bald ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Colony Capital-A is next with a a beta of 1.0. Istar Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Armada Hoffler P follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Lexington Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
