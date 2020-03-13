Alcoa Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.91%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.22 to a high of $8.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.38 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcoa Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.21 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $7.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alcoa Corp and will alert subscribers who have AA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.