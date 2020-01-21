Alcoa Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.98%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.25 to a high of $17.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.51 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcoa Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.46 and a high of $31.45 and are now at $17.32, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alcoa Corp on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.76. Since that call, shares of Alcoa Corp have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.