Alcoa Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.22%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.16 to a high of $15.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.18 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $13.62 to $31.45 and is now at $15.25, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

