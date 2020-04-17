Alcoa Corp (AA) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $7.24

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $7.02 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $7.24. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.62 and $8.22.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has potential upside of 822.9% based on a current price of $6.96 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.23. Alcoa Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.83.

Alcoa Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.92 and a 52-week low of $5.16 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $6.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

