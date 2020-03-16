Alcoa Corp (AA) Breaks Through Support at $7.32

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $7.84 today and has reached the first level of support at $7.32. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $6.65 and $5.46 will be of interest.

Alcoa Corp has overhead space with shares priced $8.00, or 87.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.47 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alcoa Corp have traded between a low of $7.16 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $8.00, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.95% lower and 7.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alcoa Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.61. Since that call, shares of Alcoa Corp have fallen 41.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.