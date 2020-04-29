Alcoa Corp (AA) Breaks Through Resistance at $8.30

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened today above their pivot of $7.84 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $8.30. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $8.57 and $9.30.

There is potential upside of 719.3% for shares of Alcoa Corp based on a current price of $7.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. Alcoa Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.06 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.21.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $5.16 to $27.10 and is now at $7.84, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

