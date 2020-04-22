Alcoa Corp (AA) Approaches New Upside Target of $7.59

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $7.26 today and have reached the first resistance level of $7.45. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.59 and $7.92.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has potential upside of 777.5% based on a current price of $7.32 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Alcoa Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.16 and a high of $28.92 and are now at $7.32, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alcoa Corp and will alert subscribers who have AA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.