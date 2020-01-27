Albemarle Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.94%

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.01 to a high of $78.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.82 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Albemarle Corp has traded in a range of $58.63 to $93.14 and is now at $78.73, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

