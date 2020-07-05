Albemarle Corp Rises 3.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.39 to a high of $60.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.34 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Albemarle Corp have traded between a low of $48.89 and a high of $99.40 and are now at $59.93, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

