Albany Intl Corp Rises 3.35% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.21 to a high of $74.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.45 on volume of 61,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Albany Intl Corp has traded in a range of $68.81 to $92.05 and is now at $74.57, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Albany Intl Corp and will alert subscribers who have AIN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.