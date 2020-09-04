Alaska Air Group is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ALK, SAVE, CPA, ALGT, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales growth.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,375.5%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a sales growth of 1,402.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,375.9%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a sales growth of 1,034.2%, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 577.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allegiant Travel. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allegiant Travel in search of a potential trend change.